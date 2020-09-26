PM Modi speech at UN General Assembly Highlights: India is moving forward with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual address at the 75th annual UN General Assembly on Saturday. The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders are delivering pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York. PM Modi said that India should be given more responsibility in the functioning of the United Nations and that the country will play a major role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, the human race and human values, these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.