PM Modi speech at UN General Assembly Highlights: India is moving forward with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual address at the 75th annual UN General Assembly on Saturday. The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders are delivering pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York. PM Modi said that India should be given more responsibility in the functioning of the United Nations and that the country will play a major role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, the human race and human values, these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.
In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world: PM Modi.
Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship & leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro financing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks: PM Modi.
In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy: PM Modi.
When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any malafide intent of making others dependent or hapless: PM Modi.
India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values, these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering: PM Modi
Reform of United Nations is the need of the hour: PM Modi
As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis: PM Modi
India’s partnerships are always guided by this very principle. Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country: PM Modi.
We have always worked for the interests of humankind: PM Modi
From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security and growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests: PM Modi.
India is that country, which in the course of maintaining peace, has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers: PM Modi
India is that country, which in the course of maintaining peace, has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations: PM Modi
When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world: PM Modi
When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world: PM Modi
Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations: PM Modi.
Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith and respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled: PM Modi
Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response: PM Modi
There are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations: PM Modi
If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations: PM Modi
India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India: PM Modi addresses UN General Assembly.
PM Modi to deliver virtual speech at UN General Assembly today
The sources said Modi's pre-recorded video statement is expected to be broadcast at the UN General Assembly hall in New York around 9 am local time (6:30 PM IST) and added that he is scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon.
Read more