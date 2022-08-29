PM Modi calls for end to malnutrition in 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi stresses on fight against malnutrition in 'Mann Ki Baat'

The campaign to combat malnutrition, Poshan Abhiyaan, was launched by the Modi government in 2018

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Aug 29 2022, 03:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 03:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

In his monthly radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to focus on malnutrition, and said September will be celebrated as ‘Poshan Maah’. 

“Many creative and diverse efforts are being made all over the country against malnutrition. The month of September is dedicated to festivals as well as a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate the Poshan Maah every year from the 1st to the 30th of September,” Modi said. 

He said that the government has taken up a lot of initiatives to curb malnutrition. Apart from Poshan Maah, the government has also provided mobile devices to anganwadi workers and launched Poshan Tracker to record nutritional parameters of the beneficiaries. “Better use of technology and also public participation has become an important part of the nutrition campaign. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact in making India malnutrition free,” he said.

Also Read | India has decided to become self-reliant in energy sector in next 25 years: PM Modi

“In all the aspirational districts and the states in the North East, 14 to 18 years old daughters have also been brought under the purview of the Poshan Abhiyaan. The solution to the malady of malnutrition is not limited just to these steps - in this fight, many other initiatives also play an important role,” the PM said.

He said people’s movements and community engagements have helped curb malnutrition, and gave the example of Project Sampoorna from Assam’s Bongai village. “The project has a unique way of combating malnutrition – they let the mother of a malnourished child interact with the mother of a nourished child every week, so that there is a healthy exchange of ideas. This has ensured that 90 per cent of the children in the area are healthy,” PM Modi said. 

The campaign to combat malnutrition, Poshan Abhiyaan, was launched by the Modi government in 2018. The campaign aimed to improve nutritional parameters of adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers and children from 0-6 years age.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Mann ki Baat
Malnutrition
Poshan Abhiyan
India News

What's Brewing

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man

Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground

In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground

Why NASA is going back to the moon

Why NASA is going back to the moon

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

 