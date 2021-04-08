PM Modi takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PM Modi takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2021, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 09:20 ist
PM Modi gets Covid-19 jab. Credit: twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. Urging all eliginble to get vaccinated, Modi tweeted, "Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus."

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in," his tweet read.

He took the first dose of the vaccine on March 1.

Modi, during his first vaccination dose, had also used humour to put at ease the medical staff during the inoculation and asked the nurses whether they were planning to use some special thick needle as politicians were known to be “very thick-skinned”.

Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

Official sources said the two nurses who administered the vaccine to the prime minister on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot on March 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

