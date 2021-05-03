PM Modi thanks EU chief for help in India's Covid-19 fight

With medical aid coming in from Italy, France, Germany and other nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the European Union’s leader Ursula von der Leyen and thanked her for the support received from the members of the 27-nation-bloc to deal with the second Covid-19 wave in India.

The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission exchanged views on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India as well as in the EU member nations. They also discussed India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave.

Italy on Monday sent an oxygen generating plant and 20 ventilators along with an installation team onboard an aircraft to help India treat people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. France on Sunday sent eight oxygen generators, 28 ventilators, 200 electric syringe pumps, 28 AFNOR/BS Flexible tubes, 500 anti-bacterial filters, 500 machine filters and 500 related patient circuits. Belgium sent 9000 vials of Remdisivir. Germany sent 120 ventilators on Saturday.

Read | Centre's biggest order of SII's Covishield covers just 4% of population

Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for mobilising quick support for India’s fight against Covid-19.

“Spoke to President of the EU Commission @vonderleyen and thanked EU for support and assistance to India’s COVID response,” the Prime Minister posted on Twitter.

Spoke to President of the EU Commission @vonderleyen and thanked EU for support and assistance to India’s COVID response.

We discussed India-EU Leaders’ Meeting on 8 May. I am confident that the Meeting will provide a new momentum to our Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2021

Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the EU leaders on May 8. He and Ursula von der Leyen discussed the forthcoming meeting and expressed hope that it would provide new momentum to India-EU strategic partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said after the phone call.

“The EU stands by India, as I told Prime Minister @narendramodi today. More aid – oxygen cylinders, ventilators, medication - is channelled to Flag of India from Czechia, Denmark, Spain, Netherlands and Germany via the Flag of European UnionCivil Protection Mechanism,” Ursula von der Leyen posted on Twitter. “This is global solidarity in action.”