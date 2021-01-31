PM Modi to address 2021's first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on January 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2021's first 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. This would be the 73rd episode of the PM's monthly radio programme.

Tune in tomorrow, 31st January at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/RaZajkjDoF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021

"Tune in tomorrow, 31st January at 11 am," said the PM in a tweet on Saturday. The address comes a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Union Budget 2021.

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, also the final address of 2020, PM Modi had made a strong pitch for the 'vocal for local' campaign and had asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products were made in the country.

The episode also stood out as it aired amid a raging farmers' protest along Delhi's border against the three contentious farm laws. PM Modi was on the receiving end of the farmers' ire who banged utensils and raised slogans against the BJP government during the radio address to protest his “indifferent” approach to their demand for repealing the farm sector laws.

As farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana protested, the Prime Minister had recalled the sacrifices of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh – Sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh – who were immured alive by “tyrants and tormentors”.

In this monthly radio address, PM Modi touches upon a variety of issues and also, at times, shares the common man's views.

You can tune in to Doordarshan or the All India Radio. The live stream would also be available on the NaMo App.

Alternatively, here's where you can listen to PM Modi's 73rd Mann Ki Baat live:

(With inputs from PTI)