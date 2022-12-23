PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th "Amrut Mahotsav" of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing on Saturday, the PMO said.
Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?
2022's best nature-inspired solutions
97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned
Food street shop owners excited about makeover
Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats
Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors
DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'
Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store