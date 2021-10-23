PM Modi to address 82nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on October 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called citizens to share their ideas for the 82nd episode of 'Mann ki Baat', which will be telecasted on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Ideas for 'Mann ki Baat' can be shared on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month’s episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message https://t.co/QjCz2bvaKg."

In the last address of the monthly radio programme, he had noted that the startup culture has become very vibrant in India with youngsters in even smaller cities embracing it, and asserted that it is a sign of India's bright future. He had also said that the space sector reforms in the country have caught people's imagination and expressed confidence that a large number of satellites in the coming days will be those on which youngsters from universities, labs and other sectors would have worked upon.

