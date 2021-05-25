PM Modi to address 'Buddha Purnima' event tomorrow

PM Modi to address 'Buddha Purnima' event on May 26

The event is being organised by the culture ministry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2021, 20:25 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 20:25 ist
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on 'Buddha Purnima' on Wednesday, his office said. 

The event is being organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, the Prime Minister's Office said. 

Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation.

Narendra Modi
Buddha Purnima

