PM Modi to address IIT2020 global summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the IIT2020 global summit on Friday.
The theme of this year's summit, organised by the PanIIT USA, is 'The Future is Now'. The meet will focus on issues like the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education, the Prime Minister's Office said.
The PanIIT USA is an organisation that is more than 20 years old. Since 2003, it has organised this conference and invited speakers from different sectors, including industry, academia and government. The PanIIT USA is run by an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni, the PMO said.
