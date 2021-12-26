PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the last edition of this year's 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 26 at 11 am.
At 11 AM today, PM Shri @narendramodi will share #MannKiBaat . pic.twitter.com/moyCyR5iGV
— Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) December 26, 2021
Earlier, BJP president J P Nadda had said that the BJP's target is to organise programmes for people to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' at every booth across the country by May 2022.
In his previous monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast in November, the prime minister had said that in any country having a large population of youth, three things -- ideas and innovation, passion to take risks and the 'can do' spirit -- matter a lot. Asserting that this is an era of start-ups, Modi said India is leading the world in this field with more than 70 start-ups having crossed the valuation of $1 billion.
