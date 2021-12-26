PM Modi's last edition of 2021 'Mann Ki Baat' today

PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 26

In his previous broadcast, Modi said that in any country having a large population of youth, three things matter a lot

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 09:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the last edition of this year's 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 26 at 11 am.

Earlier, BJP president J P Nadda had said that the BJP's target is to organise programmes for people to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' at every booth across the country by May 2022.

In his previous monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast in November, the prime minister had said that in any country having a large population of youth, three things -- ideas and innovation, passion to take risks and the 'can do' spirit -- matter a lot. Asserting that this is an era of start-ups, Modi said India is leading the world in this field with more than 70 start-ups having crossed the valuation of $1 billion.

Mann ki Baat
Narendra Modi
India News

