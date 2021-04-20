PM Modi to address nation on Covid-19 situation at 8.45 pm tonight

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8.45 pm.

Many States, including the capital, have been urging the Centre to supply more oxygen.

An order issued by the Health Department said the 'Oxygen Audit Committee' will identify areas of wasteful consumption.

The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it said.