PM Modi to address the nation on June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening, amid an ongoing stand-off between India and China and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

His office tweeted that he will make the address at 4 pm.

The address to the nation comes two days after his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, where he said that India would defend its sovereignty at any cost.

This will be his first address to the nation after the June 15 "violent face-off" in Galwan Valley where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. He had spoken about Chinese border row during an all-party meeting on June 19, followed by 'Mann ki Baat'.

In the previous address to the nation, Modi had announced a Rs 20,000 lakh crore 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self Reliant India) package to boost economic activities, which were hit by Covid-19 lockdown.

His address also comes on a day the Covid-19 Unlock 1.0 is ending and he is expected to give his views on its success and way ahead during Unlock 2.0.

However, there was no official word on the content of his address.