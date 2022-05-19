PM Modi to attend Quad meet in Tokyo

PM Modi to attend Quad meet in Tokyo

In Tokyo, Modi will have bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, Bagchi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 18:15 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad summit in Washington DC. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the third Quad leaders summit in Tokyo on May 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the forthcoming Quad summit will provide an opportunity for the Quad leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

In Tokyo, Modi will have bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, Bagchi said.

He is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Quad
India News
Japan
Tokyo
United States
Australia
Joe Biden
Fumio Kishida

What's Brewing

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 