PM Modi to begin his high-profile US visit with yoga event at UN

The Joe Biden administration and the influential Indian-American community will roll out a red carpet welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in the United States on Wednesday, for his first-ever state visit to the country after he assumed office in 2014.

Modi, who will be in the US till June 24 before leaving for Egypt, will attend the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on June 21 which will see participation from over 150 countries. Prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben will be among the prominent US citizens participating at the New York and Washington events.

In Washington DC, the Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides during which a slew of bilateral issues, including trade and defence, are expected to come up for discussion.

While discussing steps to further strengthen US-India bilateral ties and expanding their cooperation to newer areas, the two leaders will also broach global issues like the ongoing Ukraine war and increasing Chinese influence in Asia and elsewhere.

A few announcements regarding investments by US companies in India are also likely to be made during the Prime Minister’s state visit, informed sources told DH.

Besides a joint statement, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are likely to make opening remarks before the waiting media at the White House, setting the tone for their high-profile meeting. The visit is being keenly awaited in the US with Governors, Congress members, and senators, sending out welcome messages to the Indian PM expressing confidence that his trip will pave the way for a stronger and closer partnership between the two countries.

Modi, who is only the third global leader to undertake a state visit to the US after Biden assumed Presidency in January 2021, is also likely to meet Vice-President Kamala Harris, who has her roots in India with her mother hailing from Chennai. The two other leaders who were hosted by Biden are French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol.

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu told PTI that Modi-Biden talks are expected to touch on five broad areas of significance –healthcare, technology, renewable energy, education and defence.

“Technology is going to be a significant part and you know that technology is cross-cutting. Technology is not only a commercial aspect but also has a very strong strategic side. And trust and confidence are important bases of any technology sharing or collaboration,” Sandhu said.

After the bilateral meeting, Modi will head to Capitol Hill to address the joint session of the US Congress, his second speech before US lawmakers in about a decade.

The same evening, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner for Modi in the sprawling lawns of the White House. The sources said preparations are in full swing for the Dinner, including finalising on the menu which will have several delicacies from across India, and the cultural event.

The robust Indian-American community is also planning a slew of cultural programmes to welcome Modi at all his US stops. Hundreds of Indian-Americans are expected to converge at Freedom Park, just yards away from the White House, on June 22 to welcome Modi. A grand cultural extravaganza will also unfold with performances of various arts from about 15 Indian states.

Modi is also likely to sit down with CEOs of top US and global companies in Washington DC to hard sell India as several American firms plan to shift their base from China following the Covid-19 pandemic. He is likely to explain the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes launched by his government for various sectors, including electronics and semiconductor fabs, and other initiatives taken to woo further investments.

Cupertino-based Apple has increased production of its flagship iPhones from India through its contract manufacturers like Foxconn and Pegatron who have invested huge amounts in their factories outside Chennai, while Cisco has announced plans to manufacture from Chennai in India. Foxconn is also building massive manufacturing plants in Karnataka and Telangana.

After his official programmes on June 22, Modi will also attend a diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on June 23, and make a speech.

(The writer is in the US for a study tour on Countering Disinformation sponsored by the US Department of State)