'PM Modi to have 25 engagements during foreign trip'

PM Modi to have 25 engagements, including meeting with 8 world leaders, during foreign trip: Govt sources

Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 amid the Ukraine crisis

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 15:42 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters file photo

In his first visit abroad this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel to as many countries where he will be spending around 65 hours, government sources said on Saturday.

He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with eight world leaders from seven countries besides having an interaction with 50 global business leaders, they said.

He will also interact with thousands of members of the Indian diaspora.

Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Read | How Putin ended Modi’s cheap natural gas dream

He will first travel to Germany, then visit Denmark and will have a brief stop over in Paris on his return journey on May 4.

Prime Minister Modi will be spending one night each in Germany and Denmark while two nights in flight.

In Paris, Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected to the top post in a fiercely-fought presidential election.

In Berlin, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), the MEA had said in a statement.

It will be Modi's first meeting with Chancellor Scholz who took charge of the top office from his predecessor Angela Merkel in December last year.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Denmark
France
Germany

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Ready, teddy, splurge

Ready, teddy, splurge

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

How to keep your house cooler

How to keep your house cooler

 