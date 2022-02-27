PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 27 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 21:54 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said.

He is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

