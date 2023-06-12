PM to hold meet at 1 pm to review Biparjoy situation

PM Modi to hold meeting at 1 pm today to review Cyclone Biparjoy situation

Biparjoy is likely to make landfall along Saurashtra-Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2023, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 12:01 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 1 pm on Monday to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy, sources said.

Fishing activities along Gujarat's south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities were evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of Biparjoy which is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Monday.

Also Read | Several flights cancelled at Mumbai airport as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Officials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka said around 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places so far.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by the June 15 noon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hours (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph.

