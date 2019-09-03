PM Modi to host Chinese President in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold informal talks in Mamallapuram, the ancient coastal town known for its mesmerising monuments built by Pallava rulers, in October when the latter visits India.

Modi had hosted Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad in September 2014 when the latter had visited India on a three-day visit immediately after the former took over as Prime Minister. Sources told DH that Mamallapuram, 50 km from here on the scenic East Coast Road, has been chosen as one of the venues for the informal meeting between Modi and Xi Jinping between October 11 and 13.

“Mamallapuram will in all probability host the Chinese President in October. This is probably the first time a foreign leader on State Visit is visiting Mamallapuram,” a senior Tamil Nadu government official said, requesting anonymity.

The official also said several rounds of meetings have been held to discuss the security detail of the high-profile visit which is being piloted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). To make further study of the security apparatus, an Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) team from the Special Protection Group (SPG) that guards the Prime Minister will be in Mamallapuram next week.

The first informal talks between Modi and Xi Jinping took place in Wuhan province in 2018 when the Indian Prime Minister had visited China. Though the agenda of the informal summit is yet to be decided, sources said the two leaders are expected to visit the monuments, some of which are World Heritage Sites declared by UNESCO.

Incidentally, Mamallapuram hosted the Defence Expo in 2018 which was inaugurated by Modi.