PM Modi to inaugurate 35 PSA oxygen plants on Oct 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and union territories in an event to be held at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Thursday.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO said in a statement.

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM CARES fund across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

"It is a testimony of the proactive measures taken by the government to augment India's medical oxygen generation capacity since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.

The project to commission a PSA oxygen plant in each district of the country was executed while dealing with complex challenges of hilly areas, islands and territories with difficult terrain, it said.

Operations and maintenance of these plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel.

They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal.

