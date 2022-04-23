PM Modi to inaugurate semiconductor conference in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Semicon India 2022 Conference in Bengaluru on April 29.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters that Semicon India 2022, a three-day conference (from April 29 till May 1), is being organised to take forward the vision of PM Modi to make India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.

"Semicon India 2022 conference will attract the best minds from across the world from the semiconductor industry, research and academia and will act as a big step in fulfilling PM's vision of making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and the semiconductor industry," he said.

The theme of the conference, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is 'Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a Semiconductor Nation'.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan, Indo-Us venture partners founder Vinod Dham, SEMI president Ajit Manocha and Emeritus Stanford Professor Arogyaswami Paulraj are expected to take part in the conference.

The minister also said that the ministry is looking forward to a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to be signed during the three-day conference forging partnerships and alliances in the semiconductor space.

India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has been set up as an Independent Business Division within Digital India Corporation having administrative and financial autonomy to formulate and drive India's long-term strategies for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing facilities and semiconductor design ecosystem, a press release from the ministry said.

