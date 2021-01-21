PM to interact with vaccine beneficiaries in Varanasi

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators of Covid-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi

Varanasi is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2021, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 18:03 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing.

The participants in the interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

The interaction follows Modi's continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, it added.

He had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially. 

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus vaccine
Varanasi

