PM Modi to interact with CMs of northeastern states on Covid situation today

  • Jul 13 2021, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 09:14 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region.

Official sources said Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing. 

While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the Covid numbers, the northeast region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend, experts have noted.

Last week, the Union Health Ministry wrote to six out of seven northeastern states, asking them to improve testing, containment measures and vaccination in order to ensure that the pandemic does not spiral in these states.

A high-level review meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by top officials from the northeastern states reviewed the scenario in each of seven states, Sikkim and the union territories.

