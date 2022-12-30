PM Modi to join programme in WB via video-conferencing

PM Modi to join development programmes in West Bengal via video-conferencing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2022, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 09:09 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

A host of development programmes, including a Namami Gange meeting and the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, scheduled to be attended in West Bengal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will be held as per plan, and he will participate via video-conferencing, officials said.

Modi has left for Ahmedabad following the death of his mother Hiraben to attend her last rites. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99, the hospital said.

Development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore are scheduled to be launched by the prime minister in West Bengal.

A Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri is also planned to be flagged off.

Narendra Modi
West Bengal
Vande Bharat
