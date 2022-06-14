PM Modi to launch schemes for women in Vadodara on June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat on June 18, his fifth visit in the last four months to his poll-bound home state, to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore during the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' programme to be held in Vadodara.

The state government in a release stated that Modi will be launching 'Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana' (MMY), a scheme aimed at providing nutritious food to pregnant and lactating mothers during the initial 1,000 days along with their newborn children to improve their nutritional status. Similarly, the prime minister will also be launching ‘Poshan Sudha Yojana’ for tribal women.