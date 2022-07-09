PM Modi to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 16,000 cr in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand's Deoghar and Bihar's Patna to launch developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar on Tuesday.

He will also perform a pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the closing ceremony of Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna at 6 pm

As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport which has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

Prime Minister's commitment to develop world class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities to the tourists in all such places, will get a further boost as the components of project "Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar'' sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism will get inaugurated. The projects being inaugurated include development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; Shivganga Pond development among others.

Also, he will inaugurate six-laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas upto West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others. The major projects whose foundation stone are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various energy infrastructure projects around Rs 3000 crore for the region and dedicate two Railway projects viz. Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project to the nation.

Later in evening, Prime Minsiter Modi will address the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly and inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha. He will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha museum.