PM to mark 50 yrs of Project Tiger with event in April

PM Modi to mark 50 years of Project Tiger with mega event starting April 9

India launched Project Tiger on April 1, 1973 to promote tiger conservation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 15:32 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a three-day mega event on April 9 in Mysuru in Karnataka to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger and showcase India's tiger conservation success globally, officials said on Friday.

The prime minister will also release the latest tiger census data, the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal' and a commemorative coin, said S P Yadav, member secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to visit Karnataka on Saturday with EC likely to announce poll dates soon

India launched Project Tiger on April 1, 1973 to promote tiger conservation. Initially, it covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km.

At present, India has 53 tiger reserves covering more than 75,000 sq km (approximately 2.4 per cent of the country's geographical area) of tiger habitat.

With a current population of about 3,000 tigers, India is home to more than 70 per cent of the global wild tiger population and their number is increasing at six per cent per annum.

The tiger reserves are repositories for biodiversity conservation in the country. These ensure regional water security and carbon sequestration and thus contribute in accomplishing India's climate change mitigation targets.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Project Tiger
Tiger Conservation
Wildlife Conservation
wildlife
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it

Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

 