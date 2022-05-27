PM Modi to mark 8th anniversary of his govt with roadshow in Shimla on April 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Shimla and address a rally on May 31 to mark the eighth anniversary of his government, a Himachal Pradesh BJP leader said on Friday.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the prime minister's roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park.

After the roadshow, Modi will address a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government at the Centre, said Jamwal who is also the political advisor of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The prime minister will also interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 17 government schemes from across the country, he added.

After reviewing the preparations for Modi's rally, Jamwal said "It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Shimla for the rally on the occasion of completion of eight years of his government at the Centre."

Himachal Pradesh is the second home of our prime minister and he is always excited to visit the state, he added.

The BJP leader said, "We are monitoring the traffic movement of Shimla... We will soon discuss and share the traffic plan."

The preparation for the prime minister's roadshow was also reviewed by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, SP Monica Bhutunguru, MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli and public relations director Harbans Brascon.

Modi is also scheduled to visit Dharamshala in June where he will address chief secretaries of various states.

The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.