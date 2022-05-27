PM Modi to mark 8 years of his govt in Shimla on Apr 31

PM Modi to mark 8th anniversary of his govt with roadshow in Shimla on April 31

The prime minister will also interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 17 government schemes from across the country

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • May 27 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 15:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Shimla and address a rally on May 31 to mark the eighth anniversary of his government, a Himachal Pradesh BJP leader said on Friday.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the prime minister's roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park.

After the roadshow, Modi will address a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government at the Centre, said Jamwal who is also the political advisor of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The prime minister will also interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 17 government schemes from across the country, he added.

After reviewing the preparations for Modi's rally, Jamwal said "It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Shimla for the rally on the occasion of completion of eight years of his government at the Centre."

Himachal Pradesh is the second home of our prime minister and he is always excited to visit the state, he added. 

The BJP leader said, "We are monitoring the traffic movement of Shimla... We will soon discuss and share the traffic plan."

The preparation for the prime minister's roadshow was also reviewed by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, SP Monica Bhutunguru, MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli and public relations director Harbans Brascon.

Modi is also scheduled to visit Dharamshala in June where he will address chief secretaries of various states.

The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year. 

Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Shimla
BJP

What's Brewing

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 