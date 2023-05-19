PM to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima: Report

PM Modi to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit: Report

India has been invited to the G7 summit as a guest country and Zelenskyy is due to attend the summit on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2023, 16:54 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 16:54 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, broadcaster CNN-News 18 reported on Friday, their first meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

News of the meeting came hours after Modi left New Delhi for Hiroshima, where he will be the most Russia-friendly of global leaders assembled for a summit that is expected to put fresh pressure on Moscow and tighten sanctions against it.

Indian foreign ministry officials could not be immediately be reached to confirm the report or details of the meeting.

India has been invited to the G7 summit as a guest country and Zelenskyy is due to attend the summit on Sunday.

His presence and his calls for greater support in the war with Russia is expected to add urgency to deliberations as leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies look to crack down on Russia's circumvention of sanctions.

They are expected to announce new sanctions against Moscow and closer collaboration in countering China's growing international influence.

India has not been as critical of its old ally Russia as some other countries for its invasion of Ukraine, and it has increased its purchases of Russian oil.

New Delhi has sought a diplomatic solution to the conflict while Modi, in comments seen as mildly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told him in September that now was “not an era of war”. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
G7
Russia
Ukraine
Hiroshima
Moscow
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 