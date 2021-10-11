PM Modi to speak at NHRC foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a programme to mark the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday through video conferencing, the PMO said.
The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.
The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football
Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall
Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple
Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to
Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?
Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff
Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele
Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent