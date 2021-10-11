PM Modi to speak at NHRC foundation day

The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a programme to mark the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday through video conferencing, the PMO said.   

The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.   

The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

