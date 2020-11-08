PM Modi to unveil Vivekananda's statue on JNU campus

PM Modi to unveil Swami Vivekananda's statue on JNU campus: University VC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 22:24 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University through video-conferencing on November 12, according to JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil (through video-conference) the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the university campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda," the VC said in an official statement on Sunday.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni," he added.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Swami Vivekananda

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

 