PM Modi to virtually inaugurate redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped swanky railway station in Gandhinagar on Friday. Developed jointly by Gujarat government and India Railways, the railway station in state capital is hailed as the first one with a five star hotel atop its building that has 318 rooms.

The station has been redeveloped jointly by Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD) of Gujarat government and Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) at a cost of Rs 71.5 crore. In a presentation, the state government on Thursday said that the "capital station" is the first redeveloped station that has facilities at par with airports. It has two escalators, three elevators and two pedestrian subways connected to three platforms.

The station, spread over 26,000 square meters, has 400 people waiting capacity, centrally air-conditioned multipurpose hall, baby feeding room, prayer room, among others. It also has a dedicated display area for the art gallery with audio-video LED screen, dynamic theme changing façade lighting, besides 7,600 sqm area kept for commercial use. development like multiplexes, food courts, gaming zones, shopping areas, among others.

The station is close to Mahatma Mandir convention and exhibition centre (MMCC), which hosts major events of the state including biennial Vibrant Gujarat Summits and Gujarat Assembly. Similarly, a luxury hotel, built at a cost of Rs 790 crore, has also been constructed that has 318 rooms which will be operated by a private agency. It is spread across 7,400 square meters. Officials said that it will complement MMCC for guests during large events.

"With the development and modernisation, the newly constructed five-star hotel near this railway station will be a major attraction for the visiting delegates from home and abroad. The metro train route from Ahmedabad-Motera to Mahatma Mandir, which will be completed in early 2024, and the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar six-lane highway will further boost station's usage," officials said.