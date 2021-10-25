PM Modi to visit Italy, UK for G-20, climate summits

PM Modi to visit Italy, UK for G-20, climate summits

The G-20 summit being hosted by Draghi from October 30 to 31 is themed ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 25 2021, 03:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 03:16 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy and the UK from October 29 to November 2 to attend the G-20 summit and the United Nations climate change summit, COP-26, respectively.

Modi’s tours to Italy and the UK are going to be his third foreign visit this year following his trips to Bangladesh in March and the US in September this year.

Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the UN climate change summit at Glasgow in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

The G-20 summit being hosted by Draghi from October 30 to 31 is themed ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’.

Modi will also attend the climate summit in Glasgow on November 1 and 2. The COP-26 being hosted by Johnson will be attended by 120 countries. 

Modi last attended the climate change summit in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Italy
India
World news
India News
UK
Climate Change

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 