PM Modi to visit Italy, UK for G-20, climate summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy and the UK from October 29 to November 2 to attend the G-20 summit and the United Nations climate change summit, COP-26, respectively.

Modi’s tours to Italy and the UK are going to be his third foreign visit this year following his trips to Bangladesh in March and the US in September this year.

Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the UN climate change summit at Glasgow in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

The G-20 summit being hosted by Draghi from October 30 to 31 is themed ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’.

Modi will also attend the climate summit in Glasgow on November 1 and 2. The COP-26 being hosted by Johnson will be attended by 120 countries.

Modi last attended the climate change summit in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded.

Check out latest videos from DH: