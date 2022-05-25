PM Modi to visit Maharashtra's Dehu next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Dehu - the abode of 17th-century poet-saint Sant Tukaram Maharaj - next month where he would address the Warkari community.

“The Prime Minister has accepted the invitation to visit Dehu and would be coming accordingly on 14 June,” said Acharya Tushar Bhosale, the President of Maharashtra-BJP Spiritual Coordination Committee.

A couple of months ago, a delegation of the Warkari community travelled to New Delhi and invited Modi to visit Dehu.

The temple of Sant Tukaram is located on the banks of the Indrayani river.

The Palki of Tukaram Maharaj from Dehu, the Palki of Sant Dnyaneshwar from Alandi and numerous other Palki (palanquin) of various saints annually visit the temple of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadasi after a 21-day journey.

Lord Vitthal is an incarnation of Lord Krishna and is a popular deity in the Marathi culture.