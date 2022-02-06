PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai on Sunday to pay last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died earlier today, official sources said.
Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.
A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.
The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.
