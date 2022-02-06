PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai on Sunday to pay last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died earlier today, official sources said.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains taken home from hospital; fans throng street for last glimpse

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.

The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

Check out latest videos from DH: