PM Modi took bold decisions to help people fight Covid-19: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold decisions to help people amid the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Addressing Maharashtra BJP unit functionaries via video link, Nadda also said the Modi-led government has increased production of PPE kits and set up additional test facilities.

"Our prime minister took bold decisions in healthcare and economy to help people," Nadda said. The US and European countries spent more time debating on economy and health, that led to worsening of the coronavirus crisis, he added.

"The countries known for their strong economy and healthcare network, like the US and EU countries, spent more time debating on economy and health. It worsened the coronavirus crisis," he said.

These countries failed to take the right decision at the right time, Nadda said.

"Had there been no powerful leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India could not have fared well in the current (coronavirus) crisis," he said. 

