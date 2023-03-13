PM Modi urges everyone to participate in three-day Yoga Mahotsav

PM Modi urges everyone to participate in Yoga Mahotsav

The three-day Yoga Mahotsav - 2023 will be held at the Talkatora Stadium on March 13-14 and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on March 15 in New Delhi

  Mar 13 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to mark with enthusiasm the three-day Yoga Mahotsav, an event to commemorate the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, and make Yoga a part of their lives if they have not already.

The three-day Yoga Mahotsav - 2023 will be held at the Talkatora Stadium on March 13-14 and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on March 15 in New Delhi.

Sharing a tweet by the Union Ministry of Ayush on the Yoga Mahotsav, the Prime Minister tweeted, "With a hundred days to go for Yoga Day, urging you all to mark it with enthusiasm. And, if you haven't made Yoga a part of your lives already, do so at the earliest."

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

