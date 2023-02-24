PM Modi urges focus on world's 'most vulnerable citizens' as G20 meet kicks off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the financial viability of many countries was threatened by unsustainable debt levels in his opening remarks at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday.
Also Read | India trying to leverage soft power for the Global South as G20 Summit looms large
Trust in international financial institutions has eroded, PM Modi said, adding that G20 discussions should focus on the world's most vulnerable citizens.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube