At G20, Modi urges focus on 'most vulnerable citizens'

PM Modi urges focus on world's 'most vulnerable citizens' as G20 meet kicks off

The Prime Minister also remarked that trust in international financial institutions had eroded

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Feb 24 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 10:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, February 21, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the financial viability of many countries was threatened by unsustainable debt levels in his opening remarks at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday.

Also Read | India trying to leverage soft power for the Global South as G20 Summit looms large

Trust in international financial institutions has eroded, PM Modi said, adding that G20 discussions should focus on the world's most vulnerable citizens. 

