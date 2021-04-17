PM Modi urges to keep Kumbh Mela participation symbolic

PM Modi urges to keep Kumbh Mela participation symbolic amid Covid-19 crisis

The ongoing Kumbh has already been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to the pandemic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2021, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 10:56 ist
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar should now have symbolic participation due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Modi tweeted that he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara over telephone and enquired about the health of saints, many of whom have contracted the infection, and also conveyed his appreciation for their cooperation with the local administration.

"I prayed that two 'shahi snan' have taken place and Kumbh (participation) should now be kept symbolic. This will boost the fight against this crisis," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

Responding to Modi's call, Avdheshanand urged people to not come to the Kumbh mela for bathing in large numbers due to the Covid-19 situation and to follow the rules.

Saving one's and other's lives is sacred, he added.

The ongoing Kumbh, which has seen people from different parts of the country attending the auspicious event in large numbers, has drawn flak from various quarters as the number of Covid-19 cases has zoomed at a rapid pace in the past few weeks. The event has also reported the coronavirus cases in large numbers.

The ongoing Kumbh has already been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to the pandemic. In normal circumstances, the event, which comes once in 12 years, is held from mid January to April.

