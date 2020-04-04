PM Modi, Trump talk about fight against COVID-19

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 19:58 ist
The two leaders held an "extensive" telephonic conversation. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a detailed discussion on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic.

The two leaders held an "extensive" telephonic conversation.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Donald Trump
USA
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 