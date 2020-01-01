PM Modi, Vice President Naidu extend new year greetings

"May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Photo/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.

Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.

"May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," he wrote on Twitter.

The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said.

"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020," Naidu said. 

