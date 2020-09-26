PM Modi virtual speech at UN General Assembly live: India to pitch for more transparency in the process of listing, delisting of terror entities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the 75th annual UN General Assembly on Saturday. The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders are delivering pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York. Follow DH for all the live updates on the event.
PM Modi to deliver virtual speech at UN General Assembly today
The sources said Modi's pre-recorded video statement is expected to be broadcast at the UN General Assembly hall in New York around 9 am local time (6:30 PM IST) and added that he is scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon.
