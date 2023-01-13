PM Modi virtually flags off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas cruise from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

"MV Ganga Vilas cruise service will boost tourism and create new job opportunities," said PM Modi.

The 51-day cruise, being pitched as the world’s longest river cruise, is expected to reach its final destination — Dibrugarh in Assam — on March 1.

"The beginning of a cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India," said PM Narendra Modi.

To foreign tourists, he said, "India can't be defined in words, it can only be experienced from heart."

