PM Modi virtually flags off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi

PM Modi flags off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi

The 51-day cruise, being pitched as the world’s longest river cruise, is expected to reach its final destination — Dibrugarh in Assam — on March 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 13 2023, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 11:14 ist
Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas ahead of its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 13, in Varanasi, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas cruise from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

"MV Ganga Vilas cruise service will boost tourism and create new job opportunities," said PM Modi.

The 51-day cruise, being pitched as the world’s longest river cruise, is expected to reach its final destination — Dibrugarh in Assam — on March 1.

"The beginning of a cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India," said PM Narendra Modi.

To foreign tourists, he said, "India can't be defined in words, it can only be experienced from heart."

More to follow...

Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi

