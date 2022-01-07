PM Modi inaugurates CNCI campus, Mamata attends event

PM Modi virtually inaugurates CNCI campus, Mamata attends event

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2022, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 13:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata via videoconferencing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the inauguration ceremony.

The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients. A need for expansion was being felt for some time, and the second campus will fulfil it, it said.

More to follow...

Narendra Modi
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
India News

