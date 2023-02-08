PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

The jacket was presented to him by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during India Energy Week in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Feb 08 2023, 15:59 ist
  updated: Feb 08 2023, 16:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a blue jacket made from recycled plastic bottles, in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing a light blue "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.

The jacket was presented to him by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday, where he launched the uniforms under the "Unbottled" initiative of the company.

In line with his call to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton, officials said.

Each set of uniforms of Indian Oil's customer attendants shall support the recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. The public-sector undertaking (PSU) is taking this initiative further through "Unbottled", a brand of sustainable garments launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester.

Under this brand, the oil giant targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for the army, uniforms and dresses for Institutions, and sales to retail customers.

