PM Modi wishes Mexican president quick recovery from Covid-19

Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2021, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 20:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from Covid-19.

Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Concerned to hear about the Covid-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."

