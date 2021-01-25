PM Modi wishes Mexican president quick recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from Covid-19.

Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.

Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery. https://t.co/lGFAvOpDTx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

