PM Modi wishes Mexican president quick recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from Covid-19.
Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.
Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery. https://t.co/lGFAvOpDTx
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021
In a tweet, Modi said, "Concerned to hear about the Covid-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."
