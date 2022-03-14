PM Modi wishes quick recovery to Obama after he tests positive for Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a quick recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for Covid-19.
"My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from Covid-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing," Modi tweeted.
My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/mCrUvXlsAp
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022
Obama had said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, though he is feeling relatively healthy.
Also Read | Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19
"I just tested positive for Covid. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," Obama tweeted.
