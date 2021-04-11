PM Modi's 4 steps to contain Covid-19 as 'Tika Utsav' begins

Modi's 4 steps to contain Covid-19 as Tika Utsav begins

A 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival will be marked in the country from April 11-14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2021, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 10:56 ist
In this handout photograph taken on April 8, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) receives the second dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. Credit: AFP

On the first day of 'Tika Utsav', Prime Minister Modi makes several suggestions, calls for "each one vaccinate one".

Stressing on personal hygiene as well as social hygiene, PM Modi said proposed guidelines that everyone must follow in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. "Tika Utsav marks second big war on Covid-19," he wrote.

From today, we are all starting a vaccine festival across the country, the Prime Minsiter tweeted.

A 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival will be marked in the country from April 11-14 at the behest of PM Modi with an aim to inoculate a maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases.

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
India

