PM Modi's 4 steps to contain Covid-19 as 'Tika Utsav' begins

On the first day of 'Tika Utsav', Prime Minister Modi makes several suggestions, calls for "each one vaccinate one".

Stressing on personal hygiene as well as social hygiene, PM Modi said proposed guidelines that everyone must follow in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. "Tika Utsav marks second big war on Covid-19," he wrote.

From today, we are all starting a vaccine festival across the country, the Prime Minsiter tweeted.

आज से हम सभी, देशभर में टीका उत्सव की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं। कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई के इस चरण में देशवासियों से मेरे चार आग्रह हैं… https://t.co/8zXZ0bqYgl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2021

A 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival will be marked in the country from April 11-14 at the behest of PM Modi with an aim to inoculate a maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases.