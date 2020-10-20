PM Modi's address highlights: In our fight against Covid-19, rise in the number of tests has been our strength, says PM Modi
PM Modi's address highlights: In our fight against Covid-19, rise in the number of tests has been our strength, says PM Modi
updated: Oct 20 2020, 18:25 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today. Know everything about the speech here.
The fatality rate in India is 83 out of every 10 Lakh population in India, whereas it is more than 600 in countries like the US, Brazil, Spain, Britain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Until success is achieved, do not be negligent. Until the vaccine of this epidemic comes, we should not let our fight with coronavirus weaken: PM Modi.
Remember, no laxity until vaccine arrives: PM Modi
Maintain social distancing, wash hands with soap periodically and take care of masks: PM Modi.
Going through a difficult time, we are moving forward, a little carelessness can stop our movement, tarnish our happiness. Taking care of life's responsibilities and vigilance will go hand in hand, only then will happiness remain in life: PM Modi.
Whenever the vaccine arrives, the government is also preparing for how to reach every Indian as soon as possible. Vaccine will reach to every citizen, work is being done fast for this: PM Modi.
Following the mantra of Seva Parmo Dharma, our doctors, nurses, health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. This is not the time to assume that the coronavirus is gone, or there is no danger from the corona now: PM Modi.
If you are careless, leaving out without a mask, you are putting yourself, your family, your family's children, the elderly in as much trouble: PM Modi.
Keep in mind, whether it is America today, or other countries in Europe, the cases of corona were decreasing in these countries, but suddenly started increasing again: PM Modi.
In recent times, we have all seen many pictures, videos in which it is clear that many people have stopped taking precautions now. This is not right: PM Modi.
Today the recovery rate in the country is good, Fatality Rate is low. India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world: PM Modi.
But we must not forget that even though the lockdown is gone, the virus is not gone. In the last 7-8 months, due to the efforts of every Indian, we should not let the deteriorating situation in which India is today: PM Modi.
Economic activities are also increasing rapidly over time. Most of us are stepping out of our homes every day to fulfill our responsibilities, to speed up life again. This season of festivals is also slowly returning to the markets: PM Modi.
Please tell the date when you will throw China out of India: Rahul Gandhi
प्रिय PM,
6 बजे के अपने संदेश में कृपया राष्ट्र को वो तारीख़ बतायें जब आप चीन को भारत भूमि से बाहर निकाल फेंकेंगे।
This will be PM Narendra Modi's seventh address to the nation since the coronavirus pandemic's outbreak.
In his last address, PM Modi had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)
In his last address, PM Modi had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end. According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the Indian Rupee depreciated against the US Dollar on aggressive dollar-buying by state-run banks, likely on behalf of the central bank, to offset the impact of foreign inflows.
Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the Covid-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.
आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।
Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.
