PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh likely to called off over protests in Dhaka against Delhi violence, Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Dhaka on March 17 is likely to be called off – in the wake of widespread protests across Bangladesh over recent violent clashes in the National Capital Territory of India as well as the Covid-19 outbreak in the neighbouring country.

Modi was expected to visit Dhaka to take part in a ceremony on March 17 to mark the beginning of the year-long celebration of the birth-centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the founder of Bangladesh. The recent violent clashes in Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, however, triggered widespread protests in Bangladesh, with pressure mounting on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Government in Dhaka to withdraw the invitation to him.

Thousands of protesters marched on the streets of Dhaka last Friday demanding that Hasina’s Government must withdraw the invitation to Modi in view of the recent violent clashes that killed over 50 people and injured over 200 in North East Delhi.

Similar protest marches took place in other cities of Bangladesh earlier too.

New Delhi was worried over the prospects of the protests escalating over the next few days and resulting in untoward incidents during the Prime Minister’s visit to Dhaka. Asaduzzaman Khan, Home Minister of Bangladesh, however, said in Dhaka on Sunday that the security agencies of his country were capable and ready to deal with any eventuality during the visit of the Prime Minister of India.

But what added to the uncertainty over Modi’s visit to Dhaka was the detection of the first cases of Covid-19 infection in Bangladesh. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research of Bangladesh Government on Sunday confirmed that two men and a woman in the country had been tested positive for the coronavirus and were undergoing treatment in an isolation ward of a hospital in Dhaka.

This triggered rethinking on celebration of the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka. Hasina chaired an emergency meeting at her residence with ministers of her government, senior leaders of her Awami League party and the representative of the committee constituted for overseeing the celebration of “Mujib Barsha” (Year of Mujib) over the next 12 months. The meeting ended with the decision to scale down the events – particularly the one on March 17, which would have marked the year-long celebration and which Hasina had invited Modi to attend.

With medical experts advising against holding large gatherings to avoid spread of Covid-19, the Bangladesh Government decided to start “Mujib Barsha” celebration with smaller events in educational institutions and other places.

New Delhi, according to the sources, is now in touch with Dhaka to decide if the Prime Minister should still travel to Bangladesh to take part in any of the small events, which Hasina Government is now planning for a token start of the celebration of the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’, or do so virtually through video-conference from here. Sources in New Delhi told the DH that a final decision would be taken in accordance with the view of Hasina’s Government in Dhaka.

Altogether 40 cases of Covid-19 outbreak have been detected in India so far.

Citing advice from the experts to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Modi, himself, recently announced on Twitter his decision not to attend any “Holi Milan” event on the occasion of the festival of colour to be celebrated early this week across India. President Ram Nath Kovind too cancelled the “Holi Milan” event held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi every year.

Modi’s proposed visit to Brussels for the summit between India and the European Union on March 13 was also called off, as both sides decided last week to postpone the meeting to a later date in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. Uncertainty also looms large over his proposed visit to Egypt.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on March 8 that over 105,586 people around the world had now been confirmed to be infected by the novel coronavirus while the outbreak, which started from Wuhan in China, so far resulted in the death of 3584 people.