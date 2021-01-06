PM Narendra Modi, Angela Merkel discuss Indo-Pacific, Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday had a discussion on the Indo-Pacific region, apart from responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi and Merkel held a video conference and reviewed the strategic partnership between India and Germany.

“The two leaders discussed key issues of mutual importance including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral ties, regional and global issues, particularly India-EU relations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in New Delhi.

Walter J Lindner, Berlin’s envoy to New Delhi, tweeted that the Indo-Pacific region was also among the topics of the discussion between the two leaders.

Modi briefed Merkel on the developments in India with regard to development of Covid-19 vaccine and assured her of India’s commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world, according to a press-release issued by the MEA. He also conveyed his best wishes to Merkel for early containment of the new wave of infections in Germany and other countries in Europe.

The Prime Minister welcomed Germany’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation with Germany under the platform of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of setting up of bilateral relations between India and Germany and 20th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, the two leaders agreed to hold the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) at an early date in 2021 and to set an ambitious agenda for the same.